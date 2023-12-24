Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Missing and Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old from Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Paeince Barnes was last seen Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 49 South in Simpson County.

Barnes may be accompanied by James Johnson, 55, who is six feet, four inches tall and weighs 282 pounds.

Barnes and Johnson are believed to be in a blue 2007 Lexus EX with the Mississippi tag HA27823.

