Ole Miss football lands commitment from nation’s top transfer portal prospect

By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for Ole Miss football and the self-proclaimed transfer portal king Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels continue to impress in recruiting this offseason after landing the nation’s No. 1 prospect out of the portal, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen. He committed on Christmas Eve.

The former five-star defensive and tackle and No. 1 overall recruit out of high school played the last two seasons at Texas A&M.

Nolen had his best season last year as an Aggie, recording 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

The former Aggie joins a list of outstanding talent on the defensive side of the ball that has committed to join Ole Miss from the transfer portal, including former Florida Gator Princely Umanmielen - who led Florida in sacks and tackles for loss this past season - former Oklahoma Sooners safety Key Lawrence, and former Mississippi State defensive back Decamerion Richardson.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been a key reason for the talent the Rebels have recruited this offseason, so much so that the official Ole Miss X (formerly Twitter) has changed its profile picture to a photo of Golding following the commitment of Nolen.

