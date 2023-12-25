10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - A 10-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Sheriff’s deputies and Friars Point Police were called to investigate after the boy was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies discovered that the 10-year-old and a 14-year-old were riding around downtown Friars Point when someone opened fire on their vehicle, hitting the 10-year-old.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Deputies identified the victim as Ladarius Nesbitt.

If you know who may have shot him, call Coahoma County Sheriff’s Investigator Major Gwen Muskin at 662-592-1395.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

