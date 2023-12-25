10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - A 10-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Sheriff’s deputies and Friars Point Police were called to investigate after the boy was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies discovered that the 10-year-old and a 14-year-old were riding around downtown Friars Point when someone opened fire on their vehicle, hitting the 10-year-old.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Deputies identified the victim as Ladarius Nesbitt.

If you know who may have shot him, call Coahoma County Sheriff’s Investigator Major Gwen Muskin at 662-592-1395.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
Fatal accident in Newton County
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.
Two die in Marengo County crash

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
Fatal accident in Newton County
Kelsey Hatcher gave birth to a pair of twins from her two uteruses.
Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children
Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.
Two die in Marengo County crash