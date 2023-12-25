Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Facebook post from her son, Merritt Barry, Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passed away on Christmas Eve.

Mayor Barry served the city of Meridian as its first female mayor from 2009 to 2013. She was also a longtime educator in the Meridian Public School District and the former Executive Director of the American Red Cross Key Chapter prior to her term as mayor.

WTOK will provide more information on the funeral services once they become available.

