Power restored to over 1,500 customers in Madison County

(KY3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Power has been restored in an area of Madison County, according to Entergy’s website.

More than 1,500 customers were without power in Canton off of Highway 16 East were impacted on Christmas.

Authorities say a utility pole broke and crews are on the scene making repairs.

