Power restored to over 1,500 customers in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Power has been restored in an area of Madison County, according to Entergy’s website.

More than 1,500 customers were without power in Canton off of Highway 16 East were impacted on Christmas.

Authorities say a utility pole broke and crews are on the scene making repairs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.