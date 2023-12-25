Two die in Marengo County crash

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday at 2:45 a.m. on U.S. 43, less than a mile north of Dixon Mills.

The driver, Tonya L. Jones, 62, of Dixon Mills, was critically injured when the 2023 Acura MDX she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Jones was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center, where she died of he injuries. A passenger, Diane M. Mosley, 64, of York, died at the scene of the wreck. Jones and Mosley were both not using seat belts at the time of the crash.

ALEA said neither Jones or Mosley were wearing seatbelts. Troopers continue to investigate.

