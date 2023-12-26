Fireworks safety for the New Year’s holiday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year’s holiday is fast approaching, it’s important to go over fireworks safety so that there are no issues as we celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Since 2017, fireworks-related injuries have continued to drop thanks to safer practices among the general public.

We spoke with Jeff Tate, the owner of Tate’s Fireworks, about some safety tips and what you need to do in order to stay safe this holiday season.

“It’s rare that you will have a fire from shooting a firework, and thankfully, we had a lot of rain over the weekend so it will take care of a lot of problems. Whenever you shoot a firework, you want to douse it with water afterwards, and that’s whether it was a dud or it does go off properly, you still want to be sure you put water to it before you throw it away,” said Tate.

Tate wants to wish everyone a happy holiday and wants to reinforce everyone to use the proper safety measures if you do light fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

