Fireworks safety for the New Year’s holiday

Since 2017, fireworks-related injuries have continued to drop thanks to safer practices among...
Since 2017, fireworks-related injuries have continued to drop thanks to safer practices among the general public.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year’s holiday is fast approaching, it’s important to go over fireworks safety so that there are no issues as we celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Since 2017, fireworks-related injuries have continued to drop thanks to safer practices among the general public.

We spoke with Jeff Tate, the owner of Tate’s Fireworks, about some safety tips and what you need to do in order to stay safe this holiday season.

“It’s rare that you will have a fire from shooting a firework, and thankfully, we had a lot of rain over the weekend so it will take care of a lot of problems. Whenever you shoot a firework, you want to douse it with water afterwards, and that’s whether it was a dud or it does go off properly, you still want to be sure you put water to it before you throw it away,” said Tate.

Tate wants to wish everyone a happy holiday and wants to reinforce everyone to use the proper safety measures if you do light fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.
Two die in Marengo County crash
Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man

Latest News

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Person shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a...
MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound
Overnight lows near to below freezing
Prepare for the cold temps for the rest of the week
Louin still feeling the impact of a June tornado 6 months later.
A new normal exists for the residents of Louin