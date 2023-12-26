Gift exchanges after the holidays

Many local businesses have been preparing for this day since the start of the holidays.
Many local businesses have been preparing for this day since the start of the holidays.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Christmas is over and many people have started to return or exchange their gifts.

Many local businesses around the city have been preparing for this day since the start of the holidays.

Whether you received clothes, electronics, or household items for Christmas, it may have been something you already had.

“People come in and they got the wrong size and need a large they got a medium and they don’t like this color and they will come in and find a new item but we have a lot of people from out of town that haven’t been in here before or come here every year, just try to find new things not all of returns and exchanges but it’s the majority of it,” says Loebs store manager Michael Castle.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.
Two die in Marengo County crash
Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a...
MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound

Latest News

Jacky Jack White talks about charting hits on the music charts and the Sucarnochee Review
People were able to get their final touches to add to their Christmas mornings.
Last Day for Holiday Shopping
5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts...
Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief
Michaels soft launched their new store in the Meridian Crossroads
Michaels expected to open January 13