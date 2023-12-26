Gift exchanges after the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Christmas is over and many people have started to return or exchange their gifts.

Many local businesses around the city have been preparing for this day since the start of the holidays.

Whether you received clothes, electronics, or household items for Christmas, it may have been something you already had.

“People come in and they got the wrong size and need a large they got a medium and they don’t like this color and they will come in and find a new item but we have a lot of people from out of town that haven’t been in here before or come here every year, just try to find new things not all of returns and exchanges but it’s the majority of it,” says Loebs store manager Michael Castle.

