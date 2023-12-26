MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a gunshot wound to the head when he finally stopped on Highway 19 Christmas Day.

Lyons said about 11:19 p.m. Christmas Day, an officer noticed a vehicle with bullet holes and a rear window shot out in the parking lot of the Philadelphia Library, made contact with the driver and tried to identify him

The chief said the officer saw an open container of alcohol in the console and smelled what he believed to be marijuana in the car and it appeared the driver was under the influence.

When the officer radioed for assistance, Lyons said the 17-year-old drove away, in the wrong direction on Beacon Street. The teen was pursued onto Range Avenue, County Road 505, Highway 492 East and south onto Highway 19 toward Meridian. About one mile onto Highway 19, officers saw the vehicle began to drift off the road and into the median before coming to a stop.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department approached the vehicle and noticed that the juvenile was unresponsive and bleeding from the head. Officers broke the window to gain entry and saw a handgun in his lap. Officers realized that the blood was from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived. The driver was taken to Anderson Hospital and later to UMMC, and was in critical condition.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted about the case, which is still under investigation.

