Prepare for the cold temps for the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Hope you all had an amazing Christmas weekend and day. It got a bit stormy out early Christmas morning with rainfall total near an inch. The cold front left behind some much colder temperatures for the entire week. Overnight lows will fall near to below freezing starting Tuesday night.

As we are nearing the start of a new month and new year temperatures will remain below the average with an average high of 59 and an average low of 38. Winter is making it’s mark this week as we continue through the first full week of the season. So, plan and prepare for ways to stay warm. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

