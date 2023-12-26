Prepare for the cold temps for the rest of the week

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Hope you all had an amazing Christmas weekend and day. It got a bit stormy out early Christmas morning with rainfall total near an inch. The cold front left behind some much colder temperatures for the entire week. Overnight lows will fall near to below freezing starting Tuesday night.

As we are nearing the start of a new month and new year temperatures will remain below the average with an average high of 59 and an average low of 38. Winter is making it’s mark this week as we continue through the first full week of the season. So, plan and prepare for ways to stay warm. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
Two people died in a single-car crash Saturday on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.
Two die in Marengo County crash
Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
Kelsey Hatcher gave birth to a pair of twins from her two uteruses.
Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 26th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 26th, 2023
The rain isn’t causing any delays in terms of Santa’s arrival, so we are good to go even with...
FIRST ALERT: Rain doesn't look to delay any of Santa's travel plans tonight
Those showers will still linger into Christmas morning, but it won’t be a total washout for...
FIRST ALERT: Rain eyes Mississippi and Alabama for Christmas Eve
Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, we will see some storms developing mainly in the afternoon so...
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for your Christmas Eve plans