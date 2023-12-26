Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beginning on Wednesday this week through Saturday there will be four college bowl games each day with New Year’s Day concluding with five contests. No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) will take on Penn State (10-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. The No. 10 Nittany Lions, who are members of the Big Ten, are a four-point favorite. College Football Playoff odds have No. 1 Michigan as a one-point favorite over No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl while No. 3 Texas is a five-point favorite over No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M are all favorites in their bowl games this week while Kentucky is a touchdown underdog against Clemson.

Ole Miss hauled in the top ranked transfer portal class that includes the number one prospect in Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, and signed a Top 20 high school class this past Wednesday. The Rebels were ranked No. 19 nationally by Rivals and ranked 10th in the SEC while Mississippi State was ranked No. 27 nationally and No. 14 in the SEC. Southern Mississippi’s recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt.

There’s a new chief on the Reservation as Cedric Thomas, a Cleveland native, was named the Alcorn head football coach replacing Braves legend Fred McNair. Thomas was a defensive coach from 2012-17 with the Braves. Thomas has also coached at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern Mississippi and was head coach at Mississippi Delta Community College before returning in 2022 to join McNair’s staff.

McNair could not reach an agreement on a contract extension, so Alcorn announced that they would replace the former Braves quarterback with Thomas. McNair had been in negotiations with Texas Southern about their opening head coach position, but the University’s Board of Regents were divided on the hiring of McNair. So McNair is still waiting in limbo on his status. McNair was 48-34 in seven seasons and won two SWAC championships. He replaced Jay Hopson as head coach.

Up the road in Clinton, Mississippi College announced former Delta State quarterback Mike Kershaw as the Choctaws’ new head football coach, replacing John Bland. Bland resigned after ten years with the program. Kershaw has been coaching at Rice University for the previous five seasons. Kershaw coached at his alma mater from 1999-2007.

Ole Miss basketball scored a season-high 89 points as the Rebels bested Southern Mississippi, 89-72, at the Coastal Coliseum in Biloxi. The No. 25 Rebels (12-0) are off to their second best start in school history, only behind the 2007-08 season, when they began 13-0. Ole Miss, the only SEC school that is still unbeaten, hosts Bryant on Sunday, December 31, for a 3 p.m. tip-off on the SEC Network. The hot-shooting winners were led by Matthew Murrell’s season high 26 points and Jaylen Murray’s 21 points. Alex Flanigan scored ten points, had 11 rebounds while passing out four assists and had three steals for the Rebels. Southern Miss (6-6) was led by Cobie Montgomery with 15 points coming off the bench, while Victor Hart scored 13 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. The defending regular season Sun Belt champs Eagles open their second season in the conference on the road against Georgia Southern on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Mississippi State (10-2) broke a 29-29 deadlock at halftime against Rutgers last Saturday to take a 70-60 win over the Knights of the Big Ten. Jimmy Bell Jr. put together his best game of the season for the Bulldogs with a season high 17-point, 18-rebound day. Cam Matthews had his own double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. State will play next Sunday, December 31, at 2 p.m. as the Dogs host Bethune-Cookman. The game will be on the SEC+ Network.

