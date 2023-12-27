Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a...
MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound
Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots