An influx of cold air swirls in from the Midwest

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! BRRRR it’s cold out, as expected we start the morning near freezing. The cold air is stemming from a low pressure system over Missouri that is steering the upper level flow pushing the cold air into our area. A weak cold front will move through not brining any rain chances, but it will drop highs below the average starting tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain near to below freezing for the remainder of the week.

A short wave trough will sneak in keeping temperatures fairly comfortable for the afternoon. Highs are in the low 60s and winds are between 5-10mph through the evening. Partly cloudy skies will be the view for us to get out and enjoy on this Wednesday. Have a wonderful day.

