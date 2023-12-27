Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies discovered a decaying body under the last known residence of a Jasper County man who has been missing for over a year.

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said the discovery happened around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a property along County Road 39 near Heidelberg. He said an unidentified man was looking for tires on the property when he discovered the human remains under the mobile home and alerted law enforcement.

The mobile home was the last known residence of Patrick Prater, who was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022. Johnson said no one has lived in the home since that time.

According to the sheriff, law enforcement searched the property, including under the trailer, when the family reported Prater missing last year. They did not discover anything suspicious at that time.

Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.
Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)

Johnson said the body was too decomposed to identify, so his office is waiting on a DNA report to confirm if it is Prater or someone else. He is also waiting on a medical examiner’s report to determine the cause of death.

Based on what officials recovered from the property, Johnson said they do not immediately suspect foul play but have not ruled it out.

The situation is still under investigation, and Prater is still considered a missing person.

