I-20/59 Industrial Park included in Mississippi site development allocations

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The I-20/59 Industrial Park in Lauderdale County has been approved to get state funding of $685,800 to help with access road improvements.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Wednesday that’s part of a larger nearly $17 million investment for industrial sites statewide through the Mississippi Development Authority.

“Last year we brought in a record amount of new economic development, and these grants will help to continue Mississippi’s momentum,” said Reeves. “These long-term investments are designed to create ideal opportunities where companies will find shovel-ready sites on which to build, grow and expand. This is key to our strategy of bringing more higher-paying jobs to local communities.”

Here’s a breakdown of the other funding: • Business and Technology Park North – Grenada County – $4,356,576 for grading at the park’s 200-acre rail-served site

• Pearl River County Industrial Park – Pearl River County – $1,350,000 to extend the turn lane into the industrial park

• I-59 Supply Chain Park – Forest/Jones County – $2,340,924 to construct a secondary access road into the park

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Aerospace Center at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport – Harrison County – $50,000 to complete the master plan for the 240-acre site

• I-59 South Industrial Site – Jones County – $881,350 to extend an all-weather access road and clear and grub additional acreage

• Marion County AirPlex/IndustryPlex – Marion County – $420,000 to complete a master plan at the 2,000-acre site

• Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park (Curl and Stamps Sites) – Marshall County – $1,113,853 to extend water and sewer lines and complete wastewater system improvements

• Eagle One Mega Site – Forest/Jones County – $360,000 to identify conceptual treatment and disposal technologies to increase wastewater capacity at the site

• East Metro Center (EMC) Industrial Park (EMC Rail Site) – Rankin County – $709,410 to complete a master plan, conduct pre-engineering work to extend water and wastewater lines, update environmental due diligence, conduct an ALTA survey and install signage.

• Martintown North – Union County – $1,623,600 for construction of an on-site elevated water tower and an underground electrical line

• NorthStar Industrial Park – Oktibbeha County – $2,518,380 to construct a 200,000-square-foot building pad

• Port Bienville Site #1 – Hancock County – $450,000 for a wastewater capacity study and pre-engineering to increase wastewater capacity



