Knights of Columbus hosts Mash Bash Blood Drive in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the season of giving is coming to a close, give the gift of life.

The Knights of Columbus is hosting its Mash Bash Blood Drive until seven on Tuesday.

Vitalant is collecting blood and plasma that will be sent to Meridian area hospitals.

Amanda Merchant, the Donor Recruitment Manager with Vitalant, said this time of year the need for blood is high.

“So, Mash Bash we’ve been doing this in the Meridian community since 2004, partnered with Knights of Columbus for about the past five years, and we do this every year around the Christmas holidays because we see a critical need for blood in our hospitals stocking the shelves and making sure it’s there for patients when they need it. There’s a decline in the donation process, because of holidays, travel, and this busy time of the year, but we see an increase in that need in blood supply. So, we’re here today to help supply our hospital,” said Merchant.

One repeat blood donor shares what motivates her to give.

“I have given blood for many years. I’ve given over eight gallons and we can all make a difference somehow and just giving blood to somebody that needs it. You don’t know when it may be your family member. Somebody needs this blood,” said Sylvia Peterson, a donor.

Donors were given t-shirts, Polk’s sausages, and a gift card.

If you missed giving blood today, visit Vitalant’s website to find out when and where the next blood drive will be.

