Many medical marijuana products currently on ‘administrative hold’ for retesting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you can’t find your favorite medical marijuana product on the shelves, chances are it’s under administrative hold by the state.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that an administrative hold remains in place on a large number of medical cannabis products until they can be retested to determine whether they are impacted by the use of certain pesticides and toxins.

The hold has been in place for a week, with the department pulling all products tested by Rapid Analytics, after receiving a tip that the firm mishandled pesticide tests for the products, according to a WLOX report.

“Through the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system, the agency can isolate the batch and lot numbers associated with this administrative hold and expedite the retesting,” said Laura Goodson, director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “The tracking system is an invaluable tool to assist with regulatory compliance and overall product safety.”

MSDH is overseeing the retesting of the cannabis products and says the testing is being conducted by licensed medical testing facilities with validated testing methods.

Retesting is prioritized based on the type and category of the products. Flowers and buds will be tested first because they are used as a base in other products, the state reports.

