Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service will be held for former Meridian Mayor Cheryl “Cheri” Merritt Barry in the new year.

The service is set for Jan. 12, beginning at 12 noon, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church.

Barry, 68, died Christmas Eve at her home after a battle with cancer.

Mayor Barry served the City of Meridian as its first female mayor from 2009 to 2013. She was also a longtime educator in the Meridian Public School District and the former Executive Director of the American Red Cross Key Chapter prior to her term as mayor.

