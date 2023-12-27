Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry

Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service will be held for former Meridian Mayor Cheryl “Cheri” Merritt Barry in the new year.

The service is set for Jan. 12, beginning at 12 noon, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.  The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church. 

Barry, 68, died Christmas Eve at her home after a battle with cancer.

Mayor Barry served the City of Meridian as its first female mayor from 2009 to 2013. She was also a longtime educator in the Meridian Public School District and the former Executive Director of the American Red Cross Key Chapter prior to her term as mayor.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a...
MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound
Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will not hear appeal in Trump case, allowing him to appear on primary ballot
A weak cold front crossing Wednesday
An influx of cold air swirls in from the Midwest
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Many local businesses around the city have been preparing for this day since the start of the...
Gift exchanges after the holidays