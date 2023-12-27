Meridian City Council discuss grant options for skate park project.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held its work session Wednesday morning to discuss a few topics.

One of the biggest issues talked about at the meeting was an update on the skate park project.

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey who is spearheading the project explains what grants are available to apply for to complete the skate park.

“Some of the grants will be considered Land and Water Conservation Grant, Recreational Trail grants, as well as a Tony Hawk Skateboard Project Grant. We also have a what is a Healthy Mississippi Grant, which is from Blue Cross Blue Shield grant. There’s one more. It’s a Trust, Mississippi Stewardship, Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Grant. Those five grants together could more than pay for the cost of the skate park, so it’s very important to be proactive to start the first or the top of the year here in January for it to be on the agenda to be approved. And then us and another organization, I think we hire East Mississippi Planning Development, they will help us work on these grants and to see about getting this free money,” said Councilwoman Lindsey.

The skate park is expected to cost a little more than 775,000 dollars. The projected location for the skate park will be Ben Arthur Park.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available about the project.

