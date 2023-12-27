The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lost a Minor League in 2006 with the Jackson Senators.

Now, the state could be on the verge of losing the Mississippi Braves. A newspaper in Columbus, Georgia and other media outlets are reporting that relocation is a possibility.

The report from the Ledger-Enquirer stated that the Mississippi Braves are on a short list to be relocated to Georgia and considered the likely favorites.

In a study from FanGraphs.com, it shows that MLB teams are moving their minor league affiliates closer to their major league cities over the last few decades.

The M-Braves are currently the only Atlanta Braves Minor League Affiliate not in Georgia.

Some of you shared your opinion about the potential move.

“I think it’s gonna be a big change, honestly, because we’re losing our home team. I mean, that’s a team that this whole place is built around,” Zach Ballard said.

“Sure wish they wouldn’t. That’s a big economic boost for this area. I’ve been to a few games there and it just don’t get much better than this right here in this small a town,” Ward Clements said.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, the Braves lease at Trustmark Park is up next year, which would allow the team to move.

One person talked about the negative economic impact it could have in Pearl.

“I mean, obviously, it’s going to hurt it some, right? I mean, that’s a lot of revenue that comes in that they’re just not going to get anymore and, you know, they’re going to have to think of new ways to impact or gain that revenue back.”

Bobby Tallant said he is disappointed with the possibility of losing the M-Braves because of all the memories he has made at Trustmark Park over the years.

“I remember when I was a kid, Jeff Francoeur came, Brian McCann, a lot of these, you know, big name. Atlanta Braves players started here. And we got to watch them play, you know, and that was sort of special to us, because we don’t have pro sports around here. This is the closest thing we have to it.”

According to the report, the Braves are one of five teams in consideration.

3 On Your Side attempted to contact M-Braves officials multiple times and reached out to the City of Pearl, but could not get in contact with them for an official statement.

