Salvation Army set to host Watch Night Service on New Year’s Eve in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army invites the community out to its Watch Night Service happening New Year’s Eve, this Sunday at 11 p.m.

The Salvation Army will have a candlelit service to welcome in the new year.

Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in Meirdian, said it’s founded on United Methodist Church beliefs so they encourage everyone to bring in the new year in church.

“You know, come out and join us, enjoy the time, but especially, you know, let’s bring in the new year together and just celebrate the new year in church and welcoming Christ into the fact that we are now going into the New Year of 2024. We’re leaving 2023 and going into 2024. We’re looking for a much, much better year and hopefully, we’ll be able to see you and come out, but I encourage you to get out into church somewhere and enjoy that time with your church family,” said Fisher.

Again, the service starts at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

