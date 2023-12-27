Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry passes away
Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said a 17-year-old who drove away from an officer had a...
MBI called in to investigate chase in Philadelphia, teen driver with gunshot wound
Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death

Latest News

A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
Many local businesses around the city have been preparing for this day since the start of the...
Gift exchanges after the holidays
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112