Team of the Week: Lady Newton Tigers Varsity Basketball

The Lady Newton Tigers Varsity Basketball team is this week's Total Pain Care Team of the Week.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Lady Newton Tigers Varsity Basketball team.

The Lady Tigers were nominated for having a 10-2 overall record and for being ranked the No. 2 team in 2A by Mississippi Sports.

The Lady Tigers are also commemorated for defeating their long-time rivals, Newton County High School. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Cougars 30-25 after the two teams hadn’t played each other in over five years.

Congratulations to the Lady Newton Tigers Varsity Basketball team on being this week’s team of the week!

