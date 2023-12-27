Winter’s chill will be felt this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s officially winter, and it’ll feel like it this week...especially in the mornings. Wednesday morning, you’ll start the day with mid 30s. However, temps will rebound nicely during the day ahead of a strong cold front that’ll cross our area. So, highs will actually get above the average into the low 60s for your Hump Day afternoon. Yet, the front will cross late Wednesday night...prompting temps to tumble.

The front won’t bring much in terms of precipitation, but it will leave us with a dose of much colder air. Thursday morning, temps will fall to around the freezing mark. Thursday afternoon, temps will only reach the low 50s...staying below the average. Friday morning, we’ll start the day with freezing upper 20s. Friday afternoon, temps will struggle to even hit 50s...yikes! Also, we’ll have a cold upper-level low over our region. It could bring some wintry precipitation to northern MS and northern AL, but it looks like we’ll miss out on all of that fun. However, this event is still days away...so stay tuned for any updates.

Once that upper-level feature moves away, temps will moderate for the final weekend of 2023. Our mornings will remain cold with freezing temps, but temps will flirt with 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon. New Year’s Eve night brings more 30s...so dress warmly if you plan to head out to ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day looks to have near average highs in the mid-upper 50s with a low rain chance. Stay tuned for updates...

