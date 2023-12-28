2023 Sam Dale Tournament preview

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Sam Dale Basketball Tournament takes place at Quitman High School this year. The tournament will begin at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28th, and last through Dec. 29th.

Quitman’s girls’ team fell six points short of winning the trophy over Kemper County last year. That Lady Panthers team went on to play in the final four in the 4A State Championship at the end of the season. After falling short on both occasions, a few of their players made it apparent that those two championships are their biggest goals this season.

“It’s a good way to prepare us for when we win state,” said sophomore shooting guard, Jahyla Dubose. “Y’all should come out to support us and see us win, because that’s what we about to do, we about to win.”

The Lady Panthers are 10-3 to this point in the season, while Kemper County’s girls team is 5-6.

Quitman’s boys team has the best record of any team in the tournament, at 11-2. They’ll face Kemper County’s boys team with a 5-6 record at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first matchups of the day will include a classic Lauderdale County rivalry with Southeast vs. Northeast girls set to tip-off at 3:00 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.

The Southeast boy’s team defeated Northeast 55-35 in the final round last season, taking home the trophy.

“We already know what champions is.” said Southeast junior forward, Mario Leflore. Senior guard, Elliott Tulip added, “We want everything with a trophy in it, and this is the first thing we play in that has a trophy.”

Friday will include a consolation round, followed by the girl’s championship, then the boys’.

The full tournament schedule can be viewed below.

