Below average temps for the final days of 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This year is coming to an end, and the weather is surely favoring the winter season. For these final days of 2023, a cold front will leave our area with a series of unseasonably cold days... starting with Thursday.

Thursday morning will start with temps below freezing temps ranging from 29-32 degrees. So, plan to dress warmly. Because of the depth of cold that’ll be in place for both Thursday and Friday, temps will struggle to climb during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 50 degrees, which will be below the average by a range of 5-10 degrees. Friday morning, freezing temps are expected again along with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees. Similar for Saturday morning (in terms of a freeze), but the afternoon highs will start to moderate... reaching the mid 50s.

A southerly wind returns by Sunday, so highs will hit around 60 degrees ahead of another front that’ll cross leading into New Year’s Day. It could bring isolated showers New Year’s Eve Night, so stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.