City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22-27

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name Year of Birth Charge Corey Maddox 1985 Disorderly conduct Christopher B. Minchew 1979 Shoplifting Crystal Lesniak 1985 DUI Phillip Parrett 1984 Public drunk Corey Maddox 1985 Public drunk Paul A. Brown 1970 DUI refusal Kellen S. Spann 1999 DUI Brittany C. Harvison 1994 Shoplifting Mattie L. McClelland 1967 Disorderly conduct Michael C. French 1967 Simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest Tichina K. Burrage 1996 DUI other, possession of marijuana

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:29 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Davis Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 1:04 AM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:30 AM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:52 PM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:58 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:44 AM on December 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24th Street. One structure and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:17 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 7th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.