City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22-27
Arrests
|Name
|Year of Birth
|Charge
|Corey Maddox
|1985
|Disorderly conduct
|Christopher B. Minchew
|1979
|Shoplifting
|Crystal Lesniak
|1985
|DUI
|Phillip Parrett
|1984
|Public drunk
|Corey Maddox
|1985
|Public drunk
|Paul A. Brown
|1970
|DUI refusal
|Kellen S. Spann
|1999
|DUI
|Brittany C. Harvison
|1994
|Shoplifting
|Mattie L. McClelland
|1967
|Disorderly conduct
|Michael C. French
|1967
|Simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
|Tichina K. Burrage
|1996
|DUI other, possession of marijuana
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:29 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Davis Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 1:04 AM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:30 AM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:52 PM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:58 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:44 AM on December 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24th Street. One structure and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:17 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 7th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
