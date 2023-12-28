City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22-27

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22-27
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22-27(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of BirthCharge
Corey Maddox1985Disorderly conduct
Christopher B. Minchew1979Shoplifting
Crystal Lesniak1985DUI
Phillip Parrett1984Public drunk
Corey Maddox1985Public drunk
Paul A. Brown1970DUI refusal
Kellen S. Spann1999DUI
Brittany C. Harvison1994Shoplifting
Mattie L. McClelland1967Disorderly conduct
Michael C. French1967Simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Tichina K. Burrage1996DUI other, possession of marijuana

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:29 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Davis Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 1:04 AM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:30 AM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:52 PM on December 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:58 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:44 AM on December 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24th Street. One structure and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:17 PM on December 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of 7th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash

Latest News

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 28, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 28, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 27, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 27, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department charged Alvin Davis, 25, of Lauderdale, with...
Man charged after allegedly evading checkpoint