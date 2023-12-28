City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of BirthCharge
Anna M. Monegan1963Disorderly conduct
Breanna M. Frady1992Public drunk
Ricky L. Manis1993Simple assault, trespass less than larceny
Toni J. Prowell1997Willful trespassing

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 27, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:28 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:16 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:40 PM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

