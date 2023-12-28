City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|Year of Birth
|Charge
|Anna M. Monegan
|1963
|Disorderly conduct
|Breanna M. Frady
|1992
|Public drunk
|Ricky L. Manis
|1993
|Simple assault, trespass less than larceny
|Toni J. Prowell
|1997
|Willful trespassing
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 27, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:28 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:16 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:40 PM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
