City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023

Arrests

Name Year of Birth Charge Anna M. Monegan 1963 Disorderly conduct Breanna M. Frady 1992 Public drunk Ricky L. Manis 1993 Simple assault, trespass less than larceny Toni J. Prowell 1997 Willful trespassing

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 27, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:28 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:16 AM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:40 PM on December 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

