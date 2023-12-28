Colder and drier air settles in over the next few days

Cold air sticks around
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Behind yesterday’s cold front highs drop below the average into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s. The influx of cold air continues to swirl in over the next several nights as overnight lows remain near to below freezing. Patchy frost is also possible, so before starting your morning commute bundle up and defrost your vehicle.

A slight warm up for New Year’s Eve (Sunday) with high temps returning to above the average until another cold front pushes through on New Year’s Day(Monday). Starting off the new year, week, and month rain showers are possible as the cold front crosses. Temps will fall below the average once again. Stay warm and have a lovely Thursday.

