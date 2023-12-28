John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John has taken the top spot as the most popular baby name in Mississippi for 2023, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Ava remained the most popular name for baby girls, the state agency’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics reports.

The data comes from birth certificates issued in the Magnolia State since January 1.

John replaces James as the most popular name for parents of baby boys this year, while James fell to second place.

Ava, meanwhile, has remained the most popular name for baby girls for two years in a row, according to birth certificate data.

Other notable entries on the list include Maverick, which catapulted from the No. 24 spot in 2022 to No. 16 this year.

Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, was often referred to as the "Maverick" for crossing party...
Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, was often referred to as the "Maverick" for crossing party lines. John is the most popular boys' name this year, while the name Maverick grows in popularity. (The Associated Press)

A new entry on this year’s list is Legend, which ties with Samuel as the 19th most popular name for boys.

On the girls’ side, Journee jumped from the No. 24 spot, moving up to No. 14.

However, Nova went down, going from the fourth-most-popular name in 2022 to the eighth-most-popular in 2023.

It's unclear if parents are naming their daughters Nova after the iconic muscle car.
It's unclear if parents are naming their daughters Nova after the iconic muscle car. (Trumann Police Dept.)

Chloe, meanwhile, remains more popular with Mississippi parents than Khloe.

But Khloe does appear to be catching up, claiming the No. 20 spot on the 2023 list, two spots behind the more traditionally spelled version of the name.

Khloe did not make the list last year.

A full listing of the names is below:

RankingBaby boysBaby girls
1JohnAva
2JamesAmelia
3WilliamOlivia
4ElijahCharlotte
5NoahHarper
6LiamElizabeth
7WaylonEmma
8MasonMary
9GraysonNova
10AsherEvelyn
11LeviElla
12KingstonBrooklyn
13Henry/MichaelKinsley
14JosiahEmery/Journee
15OliverLayla
16MaverickAutumn
17LucasSerenity
18ThomasChloe/Ellie/Ivy/Millie
19Legend/SamuelNaomi
20WyattKhloe
21WalkerPaisley
22Benjamin/Noah/Christopher/Jackson/NolanSkylar
23CarterAnna/Hazel
24Aiden/EzraNevaeh/Sadie/Willow
25HudsonAddison

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family

Latest News

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
House on State Boulevard Extension, near North Hills Street, was badly damaged.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian