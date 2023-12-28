Jury deadlocks in trial of Alabama man accused of 1988 killing of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrence, Mass. McClendon Jr., a 74-year-old Alabama man, was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a charge of murder in connection with the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay. (Tim Jean/The Eagle-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Tim Jean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a 76-year-old Alabama man accused of the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts ended Wednesday with a judge declaring a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. had pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay.

McClendon was arrested last year, decades after Tremblay disappeared. McClendon was linked to the killing through DNA evidence, according to the prosecutor.

McClendon’s lawyer Henry Fasoldt said his client appreciated the jury being “deliberate and thoughtful” and looks forward to trying the case again.

“Mr. McClendon maintains his innocence and I believe he’s innocent,” Fasoldt said.

A spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s office said they plan to retry McClendon.

No new trial date has been set.

Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, was found in a Lawrence trainyard on Sept. 12, 1988, the day after she was reported missing. She had been stabbed and her body had been run over by a train, authorities said.

The victim had accompanied her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to a Lawrence social club not far from the railyard and went outside to play while the adults stayed inside, authorities said last year. She was reported missing later that night.

Lawrence and Salem are just a few miles apart.

McClendon, a former employee of the Massachusetts prisons department, lived near Lawrence in Chelmsford and was doing carpentry work at the time of the killing, authorities said. He worked and attended church in Lawrence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department charged Alvin Davis, 25, of Lauderdale, with...
Man charged after allegedly evading checkpoint

Latest News

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Cold air sticks around
Colder and drier air settles in over the next few days
Telehealth
Weight loss telehealth program to end in 2024 for Mississippians