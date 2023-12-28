Man charged after allegedly evading checkpoint

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department charged Alvin Davis, 25, of Lauderdale, with...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department charged a man with multiple offenses after he allegedly tried to avoid a roadside checkpoint Dec. 22.

Sheriff-elect Ward Calhoun said a deputy pursued Alvin Davis, 25, of Lauderdale, and initiated a traffic stop, but Davis ran away after being read his rights.

After a brief struggle, Davis was taken into custody.

Davis faces multiple charges that will be presented to the next available grand jury:
Possession of marijuana in vehicle - $500 bond
Motor vehicle violation (no/expired driver’s license) - $500 bond
Failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability insurance – $500 bond
Disorderly conduct/interfering with lawful order - $1,000 bond
Resisting/obstructing - $1,000 bond
Trafficking in controlled substances - $100,000 bond
Controlled substance violations - $50,000 bond
Felon in possession of firearm - $50,000 bond
Possession of stolen firearm - $50,000 bond

Total bond: $253,500

