Man charged after allegedly evading checkpoint

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department charged a man with multiple offenses after he allegedly tried to avoid a roadside checkpoint Dec. 22.

Sheriff-elect Ward Calhoun said a deputy pursued Alvin Davis, 25, of Lauderdale, and initiated a traffic stop, but Davis ran away after being read his rights.

After a brief struggle, Davis was taken into custody.

Davis faces multiple charges that will be presented to the next available grand jury: Possession of marijuana in vehicle - $500 bond

Motor vehicle violation (no/expired driver’s license) - $500 bond

Failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability insurance – $500 bond

Disorderly conduct/interfering with lawful order - $1,000 bond

Resisting/obstructing - $1,000 bond

Trafficking in controlled substances - $100,000 bond

Controlled substance violations - $50,000 bond

Felon in possession of firearm - $50,000 bond

Possession of stolen firearm - $50,000 bond



Total bond: $253,500



