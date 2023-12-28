Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison

Caboris McAfee
Caboris McAfee(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the case of a fatal shooting Tuesday outside East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Caboris McAfee is held for MBI at the Lauderdale County Jail. The circumstances are still being investigated.

McAfee allegedly fired at another corrections officer, Justin Whipps, 30, in the parking lot. Whipps died of his injuries.

It’s an officer-involved shooting, which is why a state agency is asked to step in and lead the investigation.

