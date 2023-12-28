Silver Alert issued for Meridian man

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Meridian Police Department.

Milton Lewis Campbell, 69, of Meridian, was last seen walking in the 800 block of 33rd Street Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is a Black male, stands 5′ 9″ and has black hair and black eyes.

Family members said Campbell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 or 911.

