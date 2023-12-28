Silver Alert issued for Meridian man

Milton Lewis Campbell, 69, of Meridian, was last seen walking in the 800 block of 33rd Street...
Milton Lewis Campbell, 69, of Meridian, was last seen walking in the 800 block of 33rd Street Wednesday, Dec. 27.(Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Meridian Police Department.

Milton Lewis Campbell, 69, of Meridian, was last seen walking in the 800 block of 33rd Street Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is a Black male, stands 5′ 9″ and has black hair and black eyes.

AME: Milton Lewis Campbell AGE: 69 HEIGHT: 5′09″ WEIGHT: 175 HAIR: Black EYES: Black

Family members said Campbell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during a welcome event at Disneyland on...
Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says
House on State Boulevard Extension, near North Hills Street, was badly damaged.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian