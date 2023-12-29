Approaching the New Year temps still below average

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!!!! Still cold to start the day, so bundle up. Heading into the afternoon of the last Friday of 2023 highs are in the low 50s. Current temp will feel cooler due to west winds up to and over 10mph through the day. Gladly, no rain to kick off our New Year’s Weekend, but showers are possible New Year’s Day as we await a cold front crossing.

The cold front will not only bring the chance for scattered showers, but the colder and drier air will return as we start the new week, new year, and new month. Temperatures will drop below the average the first couple weeks of January. Winter is in full force, so stay warm and a Happy New Year!

