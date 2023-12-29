Approaching the New Year temps still below average

Happy New Year
Happy New Year(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!!!! Still cold to start the day, so bundle up. Heading into the afternoon of the last Friday of 2023 highs are in the low 50s. Current temp will feel cooler due to west winds up to and over 10mph through the day. Gladly, no rain to kick off our New Year’s Weekend, but showers are possible New Year’s Day as we await a cold front crossing.

The cold front will not only bring the chance for scattered showers, but the colder and drier air will return as we start the new week, new year, and new month. Temperatures will drop below the average the first couple weeks of January. Winter is in full force, so stay warm and a Happy New Year!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2023

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 29th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 29th, 2023
Below average temps truly reminds us of what season we're in
No confusion here... winter has arrived!
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 28th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 28th, 2023
Cold air sticks around
Colder and drier air settles in over the next few days