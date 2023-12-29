Bail bondsman faces charges in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of a bail bond company in Scott County has been arrested.

Maury Walley, of Walley Bail Bonding, is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have been victimized by Walley to report it to an investigator. The number to the sheriff’s office is 601-469-1511.

