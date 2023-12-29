Berry and Gardner Funeral Home Service Announcements

Dec. 29, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mrs. Nancy Tucker

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Tucker will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Independent Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Tucker, 75, of Meridian, died Friday, December 22, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Friday, December 29, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel

Mr. Anthony S. Osby

Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Osby will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Church with Bishop Zachary Operton officiating. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Osby, 44, of Indiana, died Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in Indiana.

Mrs. Diana Crowell

Arrangements for Mrs. Diana Crowell are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Crowell, 36, of Meridian, died Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Albert Roberts

Arrangements for Mr. Albert Roberts are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Roberts, 64, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Jimmie D. Gale

Arrangements for Mr. Jimmie D. Gale are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Gale, 72, of Meridian, died Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Ms. Rada Murray

Arrangements for Ms. Rada Murray are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Ms. Murray, 86, of Lauderdale, died Monday, December 25, 2023 at Ochsner Health.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

