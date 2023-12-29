City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Jarrod L. Boykin1982Willful Trespassing
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:40 AM on December 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 11:43 PM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:36 AM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:56 AM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls

