City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:40 AM on December 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 11:43 PM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:36 AM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 11:56 AM on December 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls