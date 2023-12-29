Clarence William “Mack” McElroy, Sr. Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clarence William “Mack” McElroy, Sr.

Services celebrating the life of Mr. Clarence W. “Mack” McElroy, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Hutchison and Bro. Buddy McElroy officiating. Interment will be in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton, MS.

Mr. McElroy, age 85, of Meridian passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Medical Center.

He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving from 1953-1965. He began his career as a welder and a pipe fitter. He would later work and retire from Ozark National Life/ NIS Financial Corporation.

He was a member of The American Legion Post # 257, The Forty and Eight, The Masonic Lodge Oakland Heights 577, member of The Gideon International, he served on the Mississippi Community of Economic Development Board. He was an active member and former deacon of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, Meridian.

Survived by his wife of 35 years, Majory Linton McElroy; children Kathy Lynn McElroy Blackmon and Patricia McElroy Drinkwater (John); stepchildren, Tony Johnson and Teresa Johnson Nester (Don); daughter in law, Mavis McElroy; sister Patricia McElroy Graham; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and 4 great, great great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mr. McElroy is preceded in death by his father John Clarence McElroy and mother Evelyn Tanner McElroy Wells: his son, Clarence W. (Bill) McElroy, Jr.; his son in law, Wayne Blackmon; granddaughters, Megan McElroy and Emily Blackmon Culver; brothers David Allen McElroy, Roger Lane McElroy and brother-in-law Bennie Jack Graham.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Balfour, Carlton Brady, Greg Chatham, Ty Clark, Nathan Currie, Frank Hyde, Justin Hyde and Dexter Wright. Honorary Pallbearers are Eddie Hyde, Buddy McElroy, Carroll McLemore, Perry Miller, John Patterson and Chuck Roberts.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to any Veterans Organization, Gideon International or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 8:00 to 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service in the chapel.

