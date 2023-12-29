Clarke County holds swearing-in ceremony for county officials.

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The courtroom in Quitman was full Friday morning as Clarke County hosted its swearing-in ceremony for the county officials.

Several county officials took their oath of service including the new sheriff, board of supervisors, chancery, circuit clerk, coroner, justice court judges, and many more.

News 11 spoke with two newly elected officials about taking on their new roles.

“Plan to do a good job and I plan to be impartial and fair to everybody across the county,” said Bryan McLaughlin, Justice Court Judge for Place 1.

“We were all elected, and we plan to serve the people and that’s what we plan to do. At the stroke of midnight, we all assume office and we’ll start from there. We’ll go to work, but we’re very thankful and God has blessed me. He’s blessed my family and I can’t, I can’t thank him enough and can’t thank my family enough. My wife, my parents, and Sheriff Kemp and his Wife, and it’s been a long road, but we glad that it’s all came down to this day right here,” said Sheriff Anthony Chancelor with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

After the swearing–in ceremony, refreshments were served.

