Connie Rae Riley Obituary

Connie Riley

Funeral services for Connie Rae Riley will be Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Connie passed away Monday, December 25, 2023, at Regency Hospital of Meridian surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1962, in Meridian, Mississippi.

Connie’s family was her life, and she enjoyed every minute that she was able to spend with them. She was her son’s number one race fan and enjoyed many hours at the racetrack. She was always on the go and enjoyed her many shopping trips with her sister. Connie cherished one of her most recent vacations which was her “cousin cruise” and her summer vacation with her children. Another one of her loves was Bosgo, her fur-baby who brought so much joy into her life. In addition to traveling with her family and enjoying time with Bosgo, she spent many hours working in her flower garden.

More than anything, Connie loved God with all her heart and attended Mt Horeb Baptist Church. Christmas Day was her favorite holiday and was the day she went home to be with Jesus. She is going to be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her children, Joshua Carpenter (Michelle) and Desiree Fuller (James); sisters, Madie Sanders; and Marilyn Neal (Roger); grandchildren, Hannah Carpenter, Daelyn Netto, Chase Carpenter, Koehn Fuller, and Axel Fuller; special friends; Susan Witherspoon; Diane Floyd; and Anna Moreno; and many nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Velma Atkinson; and grandson, Matthew Netto, Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Smith.

Pallbearers will be Roger Neal, Kaleb Price, Chase Carpenter, James Fuller, Keagen Love, and Chris Williams. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dewayne Havard.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church from 10 A.M. until service time.

