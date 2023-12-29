Diane Mundy Mosley Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral Services for Diane Mundy Mosley, 64, of York will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. from the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating. Burial will follow in the Christopher’s Chapel Cemetery in Jachin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Diane passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Dixon Mills. She was born on July 31, 1959, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Bryant Lee Mundy, Jr. and Georgia Bryant Keahey Mundy. Affectionately known as Flame, Diane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her family, especially her grandchildren, was her world.

She is survived by her son, Jason Wainright and wife Misty; brother, Steve Mundy; sister, Donna Clark; grandchildren, Lillian Latour and Jacob Latour; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mosley; father, Bryant Lee Mundy, Jr.; and mother, Georgia Bryant Keahey Mundy.

Pallbearers include Steve Mundy, W.T. Clark, Matt McDaniel, Ricky Mundy, Jacob Latour, and Rob Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers include Lyle Meador, Lanier Meador, and McCall Keahey.

The family kindly request in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

