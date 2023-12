Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A family is concerned about 38-year-old Morris Williams. They tell News 11 he was last known to be in Meridian on Christmas Eve.

His family said Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side mirror, with Alabama license plate 60A09D1.

Relatives said they searched around Sowashee Courts Thursday and plan to do more searching Friday. If you have seen Williams or have information about him, call Meridian Police.

