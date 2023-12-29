Lauderdale County Divorce Docket December 22, 2023

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Divorce Docket

December 15-21, 2023
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JAMES CHARLIE MATHIS, JR and TIFFANY ANN MATHIS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MARY WILLIAMSON and JOHN DAVID WILLIAMSON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DORI ANNE KNIGHT and WILLIAMS H. KNIGHT
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of AMANDA BAKER M PHILLIPS and ADAM C PHILLIPS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of ELSON CURTIS MEADOWS and SHELIA BLAYLOCK MEADOWS

