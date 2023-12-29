Lonnie Jones Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie Jones will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jones, 85, of Meridian, died Friday, December 22, 2023 at his daughters home in Clinton.

Lonnie was the owner and operator, with his late wife Pat, of Lonnie and Pat’s Café. He was an avid Ole Miss Fan and enjoyed pulling for the Rebels. He Loved the Ole Miss – Pride of the South Marching Band, especially when they played “Dixie.” A tried and true angler, he enjoyed spending his time fishing; and was a lover of his dogs, too many to name, but Shep, was his pride and joy. Papaw was his favorite title and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lonnie loved all types of music, especially classical, jazz, and oldies. He held the art of telling stories and jokes, he loved good jokes and hated bad ones all the more.

Lonnie is survived by his children, Billy Pierce (Julie) and Pamela Barton (Bill); grandchildren, Stacy Kent, William D Barton, III (Gail), Christon Elfring (James), Will Covington (Destiny), Will Pierce (Katherine), Megan Barton, Wes Pierce (Breanna), Jonathan Leslie; nephews, Albert Mann Jones and Bo Wilkins (Tammy); his niece, Cassandra Lofstrom (Christopher), Great-grandchildren, Landon Elfring, Avery Pierce, Jase Elfring, Hadlee Pierce, Deacon Pierce, Emma Covington, Blakely Pierce, Noah Covington, Luke Ward, Noah Ward, Andrew Kent, Christopher Kent, Alexander Kent, and Sadie Barton, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Jones; daughter Shelley Tew; his parents Albert and Marita Jones; and his brother, Albert E. Jones.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Fleming, Clint Wilkerson, Will Covington, Will Pierce, Wes Pierce, and Jonathan Leslie.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Jones family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

