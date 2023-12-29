Lonnie Jones Obituary

Lonnie Jones Obituary
Lonnie Jones Obituary(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Lonnie Jones will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

 Mr. Jones, 85, of Meridian, died Friday, December 22, 2023 at his daughters home in Clinton.

 Lonnie was the owner and operator, with his late wife Pat, of Lonnie and Pat’s Café. He was an avid Ole Miss Fan and enjoyed pulling for the Rebels. He Loved the Ole Miss – Pride of the South Marching Band, especially when they played “Dixie.” A tried and true angler, he enjoyed spending his time fishing; and was a lover of his dogs, too many to name, but Shep, was his pride and joy. Papaw was his favorite title and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lonnie loved all types of music, especially classical, jazz, and oldies. He held the art of telling stories and jokes, he loved good jokes and hated bad ones all the more.

Lonnie is survived by his children, Billy Pierce (Julie) and Pamela Barton (Bill); grandchildren, Stacy Kent, William D Barton, III (Gail), Christon Elfring (James), Will Covington (Destiny), Will Pierce (Katherine), Megan Barton, Wes Pierce (Breanna), Jonathan Leslie; nephews, Albert Mann Jones and Bo Wilkins (Tammy); his niece, Cassandra Lofstrom (Christopher), Great-grandchildren, Landon Elfring, Avery Pierce, Jase Elfring, Hadlee Pierce, Deacon Pierce, Emma Covington, Blakely Pierce, Noah Covington, Luke Ward, Noah Ward, Andrew Kent, Christopher Kent, Alexander Kent, and Sadie Barton, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

 Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Jones; daughter Shelley Tew; his parents Albert and Marita Jones; and his brother, Albert E. Jones.

 Pallbearers will be Tyler Fleming, Clint Wilkerson, Will Covington, Will Pierce, Wes Pierce, and Jonathan Leslie.

 Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

 The Jones family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian

Latest News

Obituaries
Clarence William “Mack” McElroy, Sr. Obituary
Obituaries
Mr. Davey R. Ray Obituary
CPC is partnering with Leadership Lauderdale to create a welcoming space at the center's new...
Center for Pregnancy Choices moving to larger location in 2024
For more information, call CPC at 601-527-8829.
Changes coming for Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian