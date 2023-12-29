Meridian celebrates completion of North Hills Street paving project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Business owners, state legislators, and city representatives all gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the hard work that went into completing the North Hills paving project.

Paving major roads like North Hills costs a lot of money, and this particular street costs 3.4 million dollars to fully repave.

The city of Meridian is grateful to get the job done.

“I’m here to do what I’m supposed to do for the citizens of Meridian, and that’s what it’s all about. You know the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. So that’s what we’re doing, trying to make sure that we provide the infrastructure for all of our folks as much as we can,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Without the help from the state representatives, this project would not have been completed. After a year of getting funding, planning, and constructing, the project has been completed.

“Well, let’s just say that it was about a year ago. It was said that this was impossible. But we were able to get it done, and look, this is a city of Meridian Project, City Council, and the Mayor, they got behind this, but also the Board of Supervisors, they need to also it needs to be known that they said hey, this is what they wanted. They’re asked for the 2023 session to be. And so having the city and the county and the state all come together working. Here we are a year later, and we have it fully funded, and we haven’t finished with more work on North Hills to come,” said State Senator Jeff Tate.

Repaving North Hills was just the beginning. Thousands of vehicles travel on this street every day, and the city is working to improve this street to make it something big in the future.

“North Hill Street is the busiest city street in the city, with 18,000 vehicles a day on this part on this east end of North Hills. People, we deserve a safer route. We deserve, you know, a mode, a modern mode of transportation. We would love to transform North Hill St. into a key connector between Highway 19 and 39. That will provide us the modern Traffic Safety measures that it deserves,” said Director of Public Works David Hodge.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.