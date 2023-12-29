MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Errix Barnett will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Barnett, 41, of Meridian, died Friday, December 22, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Michael enjoyed going on car rides; he especially loved bowling, and board games. He loved his family and spending time with friends whenever he could.

Michael is survived by his parents Mike Barnett and Marilyn Barnett; brothers, Ben Barnett and Tyler Barnett (Ashley); his niece, Sadie Barnett; Paternal grandparents, Jesse and Opal Barnett; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents, Leo and Betty Howard.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Barnett Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

