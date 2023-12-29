Michael Errix Barnett

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Errix Barnett will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

 Mr. Barnett, 41, of Meridian, died Friday, December 22, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

 Michael enjoyed going on car rides; he especially loved bowling, and board games. He loved his family and spending time with friends whenever he could.

 Michael is survived by his parents Mike Barnett and Marilyn Barnett; brothers, Ben Barnett and Tyler Barnett (Ashley); his niece, Sadie Barnett; Paternal grandparents, Jesse and Opal Barnett; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents, Leo and Betty Howard.

 Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

 The Barnett Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian

Latest News

Connie Rae Riley Obituary
Connie Rae Riley Obituary
William Leslie “Bubba” Thomas Obituary
William Leslie “Bubba” Thomas Obituary
Diane Mundy Mosley Obituary
Diane Mundy Mosley Obituary
Henry "Buddy" Parten Obituary
Mr. Henry C. “Buddy” Parten Obituary