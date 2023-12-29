Mildred Lindesmith Cornelson Obituary

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Memorial Services for Mildred Lindesmith Cornelson, 89, of Butler will be held Saturday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Northside Church of Christ in Butler with her son, Jerry Cornelson officiating and son, Steve Cornelson leading music.

Ms. Cornelson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Arabella Health and Wellness Center in Buter. She was born on March 3, 1934 in Comanche, Oklahoma. Ms. Cornelson work various jobs including being a seamstress but retired as a teachers aid for the Choctaw County Board of Education.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Cornelson and wife Melanie; son, Steve Cornelson and wife Vanessa; daughter, Sarah Gibson and husband Kent; and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rupert Dickson Cornelson; parents, Jerry Benson and Margaret Odell Lindesmith; three brothers, and four sisters.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

