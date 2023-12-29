Miss Delilah Ann Mollett Obituary

Miss Delilah Ann Mollett Obituary
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Union: Services for Miss Delilah Ann Mollett will be held at 11am, Friday, December 29, 2023 at Center Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Blue Springs Cemetery. Bro. Eric Embrey and Bro. Bobby Everett will officiate. 

Miss Delilah, age 1, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Survivors: 

Parents: Blake and Carlie Mollett

1 Brother: Judd Mollett

Grandparents: Richard & Leslie Dean

Errin & Tammy Mollett

Great-Grandparents: Lynette Dean, Jerry Dickerson, Anita Dickerson, Judy Blackwell, and Gloria Coppate

Uncle and Aunts: Tony & Lisa Davis, Kacie Evans, Morgan Evans, and Jessie Dean

Several extended family members

Delilah is preceded in death by her grandmother: Benita Mollett, great-grandparents: Larry Dean, Larry & Maxine Munn, and Randy Blackwell.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

