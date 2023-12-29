Miss Delilah Ann Mollett Obituary
Union: Services for Miss Delilah Ann Mollett will be held at 11am, Friday, December 29, 2023 at Center Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Blue Springs Cemetery. Bro. Eric Embrey and Bro. Bobby Everett will officiate.
Miss Delilah, age 1, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023.
Survivors:
Parents: Blake and Carlie Mollett
1 Brother: Judd Mollett
Grandparents: Richard & Leslie Dean
Errin & Tammy Mollett
Great-Grandparents: Lynette Dean, Jerry Dickerson, Anita Dickerson, Judy Blackwell, and Gloria Coppate
Uncle and Aunts: Tony & Lisa Davis, Kacie Evans, Morgan Evans, and Jessie Dean
Several extended family members
Delilah is preceded in death by her grandmother: Benita Mollett, great-grandparents: Larry Dean, Larry & Maxine Munn, and Randy Blackwell.
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.
