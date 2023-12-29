Mississippi Children’s Museum will host Noon Years Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum will be hosting its third annual Noon Year Eve event on Saturday, December 30th from 10 am until 1 pm.

This event is catered to children of all ages and adults are welcome.

The purpose of this event is to ignite your creativity and invigorate your dreams in the new year ahead.

“We have lots of things going on, we will have a DJ, Jigga JT will be here, we have a dance party, shoot off confetti canons, we’ve got lots of activities for the children to do to have items that will help them go through celebrating the new year, and it is sponsored by Community Bank,” says MCM Program Assistant Melinda Goff.

Admissions are $10 per person and free for museum members.

The museum will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1, for more information, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.

