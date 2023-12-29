Mississippi Children’s Museum will host Noon Years Eve

The purpose of this event is to ignite your creativity and invigorate your dreams in the new...
The purpose of this event is to ignite your creativity and invigorate your dreams in the new year ahead.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum will be hosting its third annual Noon Year Eve event on Saturday, December 30th from 10 am until 1 pm.

This event is catered to children of all ages and adults are welcome.

The purpose of this event is to ignite your creativity and invigorate your dreams in the new year ahead.

“We have lots of things going on, we will have a DJ, Jigga JT will be here, we have a dance party, shoot off confetti canons, we’ve got lots of activities for the children to do to have items that will help them go through celebrating the new year, and it is sponsored by Community Bank,” says MCM Program Assistant Melinda Goff.

Admissions are $10 per person and free for museum members.

The museum will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1, for more information, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian

Latest News

Clarke County holds swearing-in ceremony for county officials.
Clarke County holds swearing-in ceremony for county officials
Newton County swore in their new county officials on Friday, December 29th at the Newton...
Newton County swears in new officials
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with...
Ole Miss to square off against Penn State Saturday in Peach Bowl: 5 things to know